Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 1,678,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,241. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 88,211 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

