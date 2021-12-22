SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SSRM traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.68. 195,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,675. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$27.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

