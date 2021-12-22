Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is HBC Financial Services PLLC’s 6th Largest Position

HBC Financial Services PLLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 3.7% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 986,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $108,825,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 105,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

