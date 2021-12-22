State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 7,219 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

