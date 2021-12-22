State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,554 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

