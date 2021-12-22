Stealth (XST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,601.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $1,601.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

