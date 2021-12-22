Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

