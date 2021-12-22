Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,439 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after buying an additional 766,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after buying an additional 944,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after buying an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after buying an additional 133,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

