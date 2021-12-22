Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 19950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22.

About Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

