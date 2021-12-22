Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.83

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.83 and last traded at $56.11, with a volume of 3043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.45.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.