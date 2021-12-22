Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Gray Television Put Options (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,081 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 340 put options.

GTN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,451. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,798,000 after acquiring an additional 118,844 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gray Television by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gray Television by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 289,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.