Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Gray Television Put Options (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,081 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 340 put options.
GTN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,451. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,798,000 after acquiring an additional 118,844 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gray Television by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gray Television by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 289,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
