Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.