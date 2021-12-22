Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $389.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.82 and its 200-day moving average is $372.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

