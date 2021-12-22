Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €88.50 ($99.44).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAX. Barclays set a €83.50 ($93.82) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX opened at €68.55 ($77.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.87. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €64.65 ($72.64) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($92.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.