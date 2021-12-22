Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Boosted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.56. 8,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.32 and its 200 day moving average is $263.81. The stock has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

