Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for 2.6% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average is $128.42. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.