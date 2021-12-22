Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SUMR opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $41.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

