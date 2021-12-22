Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ SUMR opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $41.55 million for the quarter.
About Summer Infant
Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.
