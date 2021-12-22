SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) to Issue — Dividend of $0.75

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 46.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

SSSS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 412,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $371.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.96. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SuRo Capital by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SuRo Capital by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SuRo Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

