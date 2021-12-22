Susannah Nicklin Purchases 768 Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,474.56 ($1,948.16).

Shares of LON EGL opened at GBX 195.39 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 209 ($2.76). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

