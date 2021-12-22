suterusu (SUTER) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $18.23 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

