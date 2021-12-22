Swerve Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Swerve has a market cap of $4.99 million and $1.30 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006834 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,214,808 coins and its circulating supply is 16,021,361 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

