Symons Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,088 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. Cigna accounts for 3.1% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

Shares of CI traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.99. 9,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

