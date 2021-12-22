Symons Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of N-able as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $19,344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

N-able stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. N-able Inc has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that N-able Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NABL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

