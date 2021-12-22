Symons Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 3.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,290. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.