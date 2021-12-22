Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,879 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.1% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in AT&T by 11.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 9.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 7.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 218,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. 481,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,568,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

