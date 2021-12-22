Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells $420,200.00 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pierre Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $528,240.00.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 803,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

