Synthetify Achieves Market Cap of $13.57 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004941 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $67,152.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.08124249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.57 or 0.99966634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

