TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

