TD Securities Trims Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Target Price to C$2.25

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 19.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.88.

CVE GRN traded up C$0.39 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

