TD Securities Upgrades GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) to “Buy”

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,813,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,838,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.