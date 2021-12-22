TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 110,196 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $194,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $156.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

