Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

TDY opened at $423.04 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $350.01 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.59.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

