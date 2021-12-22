Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 172,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.6228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -45.83%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

