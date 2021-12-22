TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.43. The stock has a market cap of C$40.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$24.93 and a 12-month high of C$30.04.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.81%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.