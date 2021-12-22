TERA (TERA) Market Cap Tops $2.08 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. TERA has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $77,243.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TERA has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.10 or 0.08130140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,586.21 or 1.00076627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

