Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 4.9% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $938.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.73, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,034.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $817.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

