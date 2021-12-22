Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,447 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.97.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,040 shares of company stock valued at $22,177,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.07. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.