Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.