Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.96 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $224.15 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

