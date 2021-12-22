The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to post $256.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.97 million and the lowest is $252.90 million. AZEK posted sales of $212.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AZEK.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

In other AZEK news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $2,782,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AZEK by 23.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in AZEK by 5.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.