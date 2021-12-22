The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.90. The China Fund shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 49,607 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The China Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The China Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,756,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The China Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The China Fund by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The China Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

About The China Fund (NYSE:CHN)

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.