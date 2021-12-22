The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $390.47 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

