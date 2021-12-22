The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $12.55 Per Share

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $12.55 for the year.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays increased their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $191.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.20. Middleby has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $196.49.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.