The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 105.5% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.7% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 30,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average of $171.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

