The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 30,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.