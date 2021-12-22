The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.09.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

WMB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.68. 5,314,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009,736. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

