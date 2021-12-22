Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $9.56 Average PT from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,399. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $792.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.