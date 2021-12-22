Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $653.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $627.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

