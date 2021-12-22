Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CSFB set a C$2.00 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

TWM traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,086. The stock has a market cap of C$421.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.78 and a twelve month high of C$1.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

