Titon (LON:TON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Titon stock opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.43 million and a PE ratio of 14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Titon has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.92).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Titon’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Titon’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Bernd Ratzke sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £5,564.12 ($7,351.20).

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

